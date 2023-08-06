Brokers Issue Forecasts for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.54 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

