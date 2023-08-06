Brokers Offer Predictions for Altice USA, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATUS. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ATUS opened at $3.64 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

