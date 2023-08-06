Brokers Offer Predictions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

