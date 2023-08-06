Brokers Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.