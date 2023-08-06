Brokers Offer Predictions for Fortis Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.16 on Friday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 377,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

