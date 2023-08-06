Brokers Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $28.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $28.34. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.33 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.17.

Humana stock opened at $484.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

