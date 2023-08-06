Brokers Offer Predictions for Penumbra, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penumbra Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.33.

NYSE:PEN opened at $252.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 341.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total transaction of $306,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at $22,260,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,325 shares of company stock worth $10,410,515. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Penumbra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Penumbra by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

