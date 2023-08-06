Brokers Offer Predictions for Vericel Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCEL. Stephens boosted their price target on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

VCEL opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

