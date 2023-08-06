Brokers Set Expectations for Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

