Brokers Set Expectations for Dynatrace, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynatrace in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DT. DA Davidson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DT opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

