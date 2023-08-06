Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) versus Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Brother Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $19.36 billion 0.72 $7.49 billion N/A N/A Brother Industries $6.03 billion 0.64 $289.21 million $2.25 13.39

Analyst Recommendations

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Brother Industries.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Brother Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 0 0 0 N/A Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha N/A N/A N/A Brother Industries 4.78% 6.55% 4.58%

Dividends

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brother Industries pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Brother Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, including iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

