Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

