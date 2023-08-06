BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

