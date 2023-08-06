Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $10.38 per share.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.4 %
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
