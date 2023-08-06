Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $10.38 per share.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.