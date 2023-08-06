C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

