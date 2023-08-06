Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $36.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 108,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 157,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 79,660 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $2,935,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

