Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $36.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Bandwidth Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.07.
Institutional Trading of Bandwidth
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bandwidth
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.