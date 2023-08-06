Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $38.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.05.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

ACAD stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $133,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $344,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,098 shares of company stock worth $4,413,869 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231,841 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after acquiring an additional 271,652 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.