Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
USAT stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
