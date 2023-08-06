Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
