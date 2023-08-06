Capital One Financial Comments on Hess Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.22. Hess has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

