Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPXWF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Capital Power has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $39.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

