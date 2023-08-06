Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Upgraded at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power stock opened at C$40.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$39.30 and a 12 month high of C$51.90.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.85%.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.