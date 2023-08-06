Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CEO Aren C. Leekong bought 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,208 shares of company stock worth $141,955 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

