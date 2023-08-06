Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.58

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.58 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.98). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.98), with a volume of 23,000 shares trading hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £242.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.62.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

