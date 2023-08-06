CB Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CB Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $144,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

