CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $230.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

CDW stock opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.03. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,263,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after buying an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.