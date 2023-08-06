Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $123.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Celanese Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

