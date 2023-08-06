Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Celcomdigi Berhad, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services and related products in Malaysia. It engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunication and related services; trading and distribution of communication devices and related products; managing retail stores; and fibre optic transmission network and property investment activities.

