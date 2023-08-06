Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Celcomdigi Berhad Price Performance
DIGBF opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. Celcomdigi Berhad has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75.
Celcomdigi Berhad Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celcomdigi Berhad
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Celcomdigi Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcomdigi Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.