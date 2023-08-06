Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research report on Monday, June 19th.
Centrica Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Centrica Increases Dividend
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.