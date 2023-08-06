Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Centrica Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.