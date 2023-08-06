Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $34.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics
In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,895 shares of company stock worth $10,079,940. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance
CERE stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
