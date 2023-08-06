Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $34.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,895 shares of company stock worth $10,079,940. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CERE stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

