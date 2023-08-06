CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) vs. Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Critical Comparison

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -20.43% -0.09% -0.08% Tremor International -2.00% 3.95% 2.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CEVA and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tremor International 0 2 4 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CEVA presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. Tremor International has a consensus price target of $11.92, suggesting a potential upside of 61.69%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than CEVA.

83.2% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Tremor International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $134.65 million 4.43 -$23.18 million ($1.14) -22.35 Tremor International $335.25 million 1.57 $22.74 million ($0.05) -147.40

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tremor International beats CEVA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, broadband, cellular IoT, and radio access network; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/sound and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for wearables, hearables, and multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

