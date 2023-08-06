Choice Hotels International (CHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Choice Hotels International has set its FY23 guidance at $5.70-5.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.70-$5.90 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CHH opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $131.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

