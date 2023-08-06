CIBC Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.77.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.61. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 12.15%. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

