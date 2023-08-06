CIBC Lowers First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$19.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCXXF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.34.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

