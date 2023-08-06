CIBC Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Target Price to C$47.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
