Citigroup Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wingstop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.2 %

WING opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.95 and its 200-day moving average is $183.27. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $108.34 and a 52-week high of $223.77.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 190,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

