Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

