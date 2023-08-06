Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3,716.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after buying an additional 4,071,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after buying an additional 1,003,402 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 647.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 50.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 120,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

