Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,970,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,486,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Insider Activity

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $53.33 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.