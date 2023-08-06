Commerce Bank Acquires 152 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $438.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.08. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

