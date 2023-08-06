Commerce Bank Acquires 277 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,297. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $206.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

