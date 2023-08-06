Commerce Bank Acquires 322 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Commerce Bank grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $102.31 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

