Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $170.37. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

