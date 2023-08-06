Commerce Bank Buys 611 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,822,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,916,000 after purchasing an additional 628,496 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

