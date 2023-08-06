Commerce Bank Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $158.25 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

