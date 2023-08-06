Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $1,041,928,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

EVRG stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.