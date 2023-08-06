Commerce Bank Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $340.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $272.10 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.32 and a 200-day moving average of $326.11.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,027 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,313. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.