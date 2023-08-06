Commerce Bank Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

