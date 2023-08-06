Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.99%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

