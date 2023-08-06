Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.